On the February 16th episode of 'King of Masked Singer', the male contestant 'Generation X' stunned viewers after he revealed his true identity.

After winning two rounds on the show, 'Generation X' unfortunately lost to contestant 'Brachiosaurus' after delivering a fun-filled stage with the song "I Know" by Seo Taeji and the Boys.

When it was time to unmask himself, the contestant made everybody's hearts pound due to its mystery. But once the identity was revealed, audiences immediately recognized the singer and expressed their disbelief.

It was none other than Super Junior's Heechul, the vocalist-entertainer who has been in the idol industry for over 16 years! Until the reveal, panelists Yoo Young Seok and Kim Tae Won had guessed that the contestant would for sure be a rock-n-roll singer and not an idol.

Heechul shared, "After I took off my mask and looked at the audience, I could not hear anything; I just felt pure bliss. I somehow realized how much I love singing, thanks to 'King of Masked Singer'. Thank you all for giving me the opportunity to go on stage."

He also referred to his painful memory from 2008, the year he experienced an automobile accident which had hindered him from freely promoting as a musician. Recently, his fellow Super Junior member Kyuhyun encouraged him to appear on the show, after his own winning streaks as contestant 'Genie'.

Congratulations to Heechul!