10

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SPOILER
Famous male idol surprises viewers as contestant 'Generation X' in 'King of Masked Singer'

AKP STAFF

On the February 16th episode of 'King of Masked Singer', the male contestant 'Generation X' stunned viewers after he revealed his true identity.

After winning two rounds on the show, 'Generation X' unfortunately lost to contestant 'Brachiosaurus' after delivering a fun-filled stage with the song "I Know" by Seo Taeji and the Boys

When it was time to unmask himself, the contestant made everybody's hearts pound due to its mystery. But once the identity was revealed, audiences immediately recognized the singer and expressed their disbelief.

It was none other than Super Junior's Heechul, the vocalist-entertainer who has been in the idol industry for over 16 years! Until the reveal, panelists Yoo Young Seok and Kim Tae Won had guessed that the contestant would for sure be a rock-n-roll singer and not an idol. 

Heechul shared, "After I took off my mask and looked at the audience, I could not hear anything; I just felt pure bliss. I somehow realized how much I love singing, thanks to 'King of Masked Singer'. Thank you all for giving me the opportunity to go on stage."

He also referred to his painful memory from 2008, the year he experienced an automobile accident which had hindered him from freely promoting as a musician. Recently, his fellow Super Junior member Kyuhyun encouraged him to appear on the show, after his own winning streaks as contestant 'Genie'.

Congratulations to Heechul!

  1. Super Junior
  2. Heechul
3 3,801 Share 77% Upvoted

3

digess307 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

>2008
this is why you are a joke news site, cant even get the year right

Share

2

paluten187erz463 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

He is a Legend! No wonder the people reacted like that

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ
Netizens are Impressed by ATEEZ's San's Duality
9 hours ago   49   23,098
misc.
Anchorwoman talks about not wearing a bra on air
22 hours ago   81   102,915
ATEEZ
Netizens are Impressed by ATEEZ's San's Duality
9 hours ago   49   23,098

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND