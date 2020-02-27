3

Actress Kim Eun Sae showered with angry comments after posting Instagram photo where she's not wearing a face mask

Actress Kim Eun Sae has been showered with angry comments after she posted a picture of her outdoors while not wearing a face mask.

The caption reads: "Getting some fresh air at the Han River after my meeting". Many Korean citizens are on the edge given the recent virus outbreak and Kim Eun Sae's recent Instagram update sparked some tense comments such as: 

"Masks are not just for your safety but for others as well."

"I'm really disappointed in you."

"Please be a better influence."


The actress then updated her caption adding "I took off my mask for this picture" and posted an explanation post which reads as follows: 

"I know everyone's worried about the Coronavirus and that it's a hard time. Let's not get mad during this sensitive time. I will try to help places that are struggling. Stay strong! #mylunch."


What do you think?

3

Realvibekiller406 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

I already knew before opening this article that she most likely had a mask and only took it off for the pictures. Pretty much all Korean influencers and celebrities have been doing that so I don’t know why they feel the need to attack this one person.

