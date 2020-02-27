17

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's "IN YOUR AREA" world tour becomes the highest grossing K-pop girl group tour in history

BLACKPINK has broken records with their recently ended "IN YOUR AREA" world tour.

The final figures from their world tour have been tallied up. The tour grossed over 56 million dollars and has become the highest-grossing, most attended tour for a K-pop girl group with 472,183 tickets sold from 36 shows. 


Girls' Generation previously held the record for the highest attendance for a K-pop girl tour as their 'Girls' Generation: 3rd Japan Tour' in 2014 had an attendance of 293,324 from 19 shows.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Eunbean1,481 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

THE ONLY GROUP TO RUN THE GAME IN HIGH HEEL!!!

chimmycooky298 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

Ok but like I'm gonna need YG to actually acknowledge this group's success by ya know..... giving them an album.

