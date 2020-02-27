BLACKPINK's "IN YOUR AREA" world tour becomes the highest grossing K-pop girl group tour in history

BLACKPINK has broken records with their recently ended "IN YOUR AREA" world tour.
The final figures from their world tour have been tallied up. The tour grossed over 56 million dollars and has become the highest-grossing, most attended tour for a K-pop girl group with 472,183 tickets sold from 36 shows.
Girls' Generation previously held the record for the highest attendance for a K-pop girl tour as their 'Girls' Generation: 3rd Japan Tour' in 2014 had an attendance of 293,324 from 19 shows.
Congratulations to BLACKPINK!
