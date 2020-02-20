Actress Jo Bo Ah to appear as the female lead in Kim Chung Ha's new single MV

On February 21, MNH Entertainment confirmed that solo artist Kim Chung Ha will be participating as the second artist up for the label's 2020 'New.wav' project, releasing a new single.

In addition, actress Jo Bo Ah will be taking part by appearing as the lead actress of Kim Chung Ha's upcoming single MV. Back on February 20, Jo Bo Ah excited fans by sharing a clip from her MV filming set via her personal SNS, cheering on Kim Chung Ha.

The upcoming 2nd 'New.wav' single will be produced by hitmaker Armadillo, a ballad genre accentuating Kim Chung Ha's melodic vocals. Back on February 6, MNH Entertainment's rookie girl group BVNDIT released a special single "Cool" for the label's 1st 'New.wav' project.

Stay tuned for Kim Chung Ha's new single and MV starring Jo Bo Ah, set for release on February 29.

