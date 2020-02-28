A woman with Coronavirus incites rage after spitting in the face of a health worker

A woman in Daegu confirmed to have the coronavirus has sparked outrage after spitting in the face of a health worker who is now in self-quarantine due to this incident.

On February 28th, a woman in her 20s spit in the face of a 44-year-old public health worker while being transferred to the Daegu Medical Center for medical treatment. The patient cursed at the health worker and spit in the worker's face.

The worker is planning to press charges on the patient. Netizens are livid at the news, stating:





"That patient is worse than an actual demon."

"This is so ridiculous. I'm actually speechless."



"She needs to go to jail."



"That woman doesn't deserve treatment, she should be quarantined in jail."



"Is she even human?"



"She should just disappear along with the Coronavirus."

"I got chills reading this."

