Yezi stuns in latest teaser images for 'Home' comeback

Yezi is gearing up for a comeback!



On February 24 KST, the former FIESTAR rapper unveiled three new teaser images for her upcoming single "Home." In the images, she boast strong and sophisticated visuals, looking coyly away from the camera in two before giving it a confident gaze in the third. Also, for one of the concepts, she is seen lounging around in bed with a good book, creating a comfortable mood that reflects the title of the song.

Meanwhile, "Home" is set for release on March 5.



Check out the images below!