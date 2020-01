Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung has made trending news as netizens speculate on plastic surgery rumors.

The idol is currently on hiatus and uploaded a series of gorgeous selfies after establishing her own personal account two days ago. However, many netizens are stating that she looks entirely different, commenting:

"Don't you think something about her face changed?"

"I guess she got surgery while resting."

"I think her chin got longer?"

What do you think?