VICTON completes first ever solo concert in Korea

3 years after their debut, boy group VICTON held their first ever solo concert, "NEW WORLD" in Korea. The concert was held at Olympic Hall over January 4 and 5.

Despite their 1 year and 6 months hiatus prior to their latest comeback with "Nostalgic Night", VICTON sells out 5,000 seats within 5 minutes.

Having kicked off their Asia tour in Japan on November 2019, the group performed across various countries such as Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, etc. With the completion of their first ever solo concert held in Korea, the group also concludes their Asia tour.

The group expressed their feelings about the conclusion of their tour in their latest tweet:

"VICTON's first concert [NEW WORLD], showing you a shining new world, has came to an end.

It was a very blissful first concert, and our hearts are full.

Will there be another moment that is as splendid and beautiful?

VICTON will always be with ALICE."