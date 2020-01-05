4

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Vibe's Yoon Min Soo defends his position concerning 'sajaegi' following recent episode of 'Unanswered Questions'

Vibe's Yoon Min Soo has once again defended his position regarding 'sajaegi'.

On the night of January 5 KST, the male vocalist from Vibe took to his personal Instagram and expounded on the 'sajaegi' controversy following the recent air of SBS's 'Unanswered Questions'. As the program divulged further evidence, netizens were more skeptical than ever about trusting the accused artist and his innocence regarding the possible chart manipulation.

Under the circumstances, Yoon Min Soo first greeted the netizens with a 'Happy New Year', then explained his current emotions regarding the issue. His Instagram caption reads:

"Hello, this is Vibe's Yoon Min Soo. First of all, happy new year. I'm supposed to be greeting you with good news, but instead I am sorry that I am uploading this kind of letter. All I had been waiting for was an investigation from a program that has the public's vote of confidence. [...] At first, I figured that a 'hoobae' had lamented after having a few drinks. Although I did feel shocked and victimized, I thought that it was a perfectly understandable action. I am also a 'sunbae' who believes in the elimination of 'sajaegi'."

안녕하세요 바이브의 윤민수입니다 우선 새해 복 많이 받으시구요 좋은소식으로 인사드려야되는데 이런글을 올리게되어 송구스러운 마음입니다 그간 제가 기다리고 있었던 건 공신력 있는 방송과 자료들로 그리고 공신력 있는 기관에서의 조사 결과로 좀 더 명확히 해명하고 사재기를 하지 않았음을 증명하는 것이었습니다 단순히 하지 않았다고 말하는 것 보다 좀 더 확실한 조사 결과와 자료로 보여드려야겠다고 생각했습니다 첨엔 후배가 술한잔하고 신세한탄하듯 쓴글이라 판단했고 당연히 당황했고 놀랐고 억울했지만 술한잔 마시고 그럴수 있다고 생각했습니다 저 역시 사재기가 근절되어야 한다고 생각해온 가요계 선배입니다 가족들 바이브 회사전체가 비난을 받기 시작했음에도 불구하고 같이 힘을 써야겠다고 생각했고 후배를 탓하고 싶지는 않았습니다 지금도 마찬가지입니다 각종 기관에 조사를 요청하고 자료를 제공하고 협조하면서 그 누구보다 기다렸습니다 밝혀지고 바로잡아지길 하지만 믿었던 방송에선 억울함을 풀기보단 어그로만 더 끌리고 음악을 사랑하시는 모든 대중들에게 또 가요계에 더 혼란만 주었습니다 조사 결과는 언제 나올지 저조차도 답답해하며 기다려야 했습니다 그 누구보다 음악을 사랑하고 해왔던 22년입니다 데뷔 초 얼굴없는 가수로 오로지 음악과 실력으로 인정받았던 바이브였기에 차안에서 노래하는것 술집에서 노래하는것 쉽지 않았습니다 하지만 우리들이 하고 있는 음악이 대중가요이고 저는 대중가수이기에 대중과 좀더 가까이 닿을수있는 방법이라 생각했고 노력했습니다 몸에 맞지않는 옷 같았지만 그래도 맞추려 노력했습니다 세월의 흐름을 받아들이려 노력했고 공부했고 열심히 했습니다 그 과정에서 바이브의 이름이 부끄러울 일은 하지도 않았고 앞으로도 하지 않습니다 우리 음악을 좋아해주신 팬들이 부끄럽지 않게 후배들에게도 부끄럽지 않은 선배가 될 수 있게 노력해왔습니다 이런 글을 올린다고 해서 저에게 도움이 되지 않을 것을 알고 있습니다 하지만 그냥 계산없이 있는 그대로 말하고 싶었습니다 진상이 밝혀질때까지 죄인으로 살아야하고 가족들까지 죄인 취급 받는 현실이 견딜수가 없습니다 솔직한 심정으로는 실명과 곡명을 하루빨리 오픈하여 알고싶은걸 전국민에게 해소해주셨으면 하는 바램입니다 누군가 툭 던진 말에 맞아죽습니다 억측이 가짜 진실이 되지 않아야 합니다 제발 확실히 조사하고 밝혀지기를 간절히 바라고 또 바랍니다 그러니 조사가 좀 더 가속화될 수 있도록 가요계를 멍들게 한 이 사재기가 근절될 수 있도록 여러분들도 힘을 보태주세요 계속해서 조사를 요청하고 진상 규명을 재촉해주세요 간곡히 부탁드립니다 부탁드립니다 전국을 돌아다니며 관객분들에게 말씀드렸었습니다 눈을 보고 약속했습니다 한치의 거짓도 없이 당당하게 말할수있습니다 바이브는 사재기를하지 않는다고

Yoon Min Soo continues, "However, the television program that I used to have faith in only exacerbated the problem and confused all those in the public who love music."

After reminiscing his debut days in his writing, the Vibe member ended the message by asking the public to help him widen the investigation that would prove his alleged innocence. However, the majority of the netizens gave him the cold shoulder, as the SBS program episode had enlightened viewers with graphs and other evidence that further indicates a possibility toward chart manipulation.

Some comments include: "I really don't like how he is trying to change the public opinion through emotional language", "Sigh...", "I understand that you have gone through a lot as an artist but that [music streaming] graph doesn't make sense at all", "You thought that it was understandable for a hoobae to do that after a few drinks and yet you sued him? lolol".

In addition to Vibe, other artists have also come forward to defend their position in light of rumors. 

What do you think of this issue?

