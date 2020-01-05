Vibe's Yoon Min Soo defends his position concerning 'sajaegi' following recent episode of 'Unanswered Questions'

Vibe's Yoon Min Soo has once again defended his position regarding 'sajaegi'.

On the night of January 5 KST, the male vocalist from Vibe took to his personal Instagram and expounded on the 'sajaegi' controversy following the recent air of SBS's 'Unanswered Questions'. As the program divulged further evidence, netizens were more skeptical than ever about trusting the accused artist and his innocence regarding the possible chart manipulation.

Under the circumstances, Yoon Min Soo first greeted the netizens with a 'Happy New Year', then explained his current emotions regarding the issue. His Instagram caption reads:

"Hello, this is Vibe's Yoon Min Soo. First of all, happy new year. I'm supposed to be greeting you with good news, but instead I am sorry that I am uploading this kind of letter. All I had been waiting for was an investigation from a program that has the public's vote of confidence. [...] At first, I figured that a 'hoobae' had lamented after having a few drinks. Although I did feel shocked and victimized, I thought that it was a perfectly understandable action. I am also a 'sunbae' who believes in the elimination of 'sajaegi'."

Yoon Min Soo continues, "However, the television program that I used to have faith in only exacerbated the problem and confused all those in the public who love music."

After reminiscing his debut days in his writing, the Vibe member ended the message by asking the public to help him widen the investigation that would prove his alleged innocence. However, the majority of the netizens gave him the cold shoulder, as the SBS program episode had enlightened viewers with graphs and other evidence that further indicates a possibility toward chart manipulation.

Some comments include: "I really don't like how he is trying to change the public opinion through emotional language", "Sigh...", "I understand that you have gone through a lot as an artist but that [music streaming] graph doesn't make sense at all", "You thought that it was understandable for a hoobae to do that after a few drinks and yet you sued him? lolol".

In addition to Vibe, other artists have also come forward to defend their position in light of rumors.

