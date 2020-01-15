Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee, & Lim Joo Hwan wear solemn expressions in main poster for MBC drama 'The Game'

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs fantasy/mystery series 'The Game' has released its main drama poster, drawing a solemn triangle between Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee, and Lim Joo Hwan.



Set to premiere next week on January 22 at 8:55 PM KST, 'The Game' revolves around an unresolved serial murder case from 20 years ago, and three different individuals who become entangled as the mysterious case resurfaces. In the drama's main poster, Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee, and Lim Joo Hwan each depict different expressions ranging from determination, to sorrow, and indifference. An excerpt from the poster reads, "20 years after the serial murders. The murderer was caught, but the mystery is not over."

Will you be watching MBC's new fantasy/mystery drama series 'The Game'?

