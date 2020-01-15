Taeyang posts a fun photo of 'Gun-Bang' ('Military-Bang') with Daesung, Go Kyung Pyo, Beenzino, & Joo Won

On January 16, Big Bang's Taeyang posted a fun photo of 'Gun-Bang' ('Military-Bang') via his Instagram!

In the photo, Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung lead a handsome, 5-member team known as 'Gun-Bang', or a play on Big Bang! Behind Taeyang and Daesung are stars Go Kyung Pyo, Beenzino, and Joo Won. Taeyang added on to his photo with the hashtags, "#TBT #GunBang #Salmon who climb upstream on the flowing river."



Meanwhile, as of January 15, all of the stars shown in the photo below have successfully returned from their mandatory military service duties, gearing up to return to their entertainment activities. Do you want to see a 'Gun-Bang' reunion?