Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Brave Entertainment's new rookie boy group DKB releases a scheduler for their debut mini album, 'Youth'

AKP STAFF

Brave Entertainment's upcoming new boy group DKB has unveiled a scheduler, gearing up for their official debut!

Official teasers for DKB's 1st mini album 'Youth' kick off this January 18, with the group's mini album tracklist. In the week following, fans can expect a series of individual teaser photos, as well as concept films, the main MV teaser, and album highlight medley, and more, leading up to DKB's full debut date on February 3. 

Meanwhile, DKB consist of 9-members including E-chan, D1, Lune, Heechan, GK, Junseo, Teo, Yuku, and Harry June.

