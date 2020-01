Rookie boy group CIX will be bringing their 1st official fan meeting 'Hello FIX' to the U.S.A!

According to a teaser poster released on January 15, CIX's 'Hello FIX in U.S.A' fan meeting will take place this March, just after the boys wrap up their 'Hello FIX' fan meeting in Seoul from February 22-23.

So far, no dates or other details have been announced, so fans will have to wait patiently!