Samuel Kim surprises fans at LA birthday event; assures new music is coming soon

Samuel Kim is getting ready to release some new music!

On January 11 PST, the idol surprised fans by showing up to a special 18th birthday event being held in his honor at Miss Cheese Tea Cafe in Pasadena, California. During his visit, he was recorded by various fans as he thanked them for the thoughtful event and opened up about his future plans.

"I would say... good music is coming up," he shared to the applause of attendees. "So it will be a refreshing start for me, so hope you guys will stay tuned for my new music, and once again, thank you guys again."

Meanwhile, Samuel Kim has been taking a break following his departure from former agency Brave Entertainment and the passing of his father.

Check out his dance performance of Justin Bieber's "Yummy" at the event below!