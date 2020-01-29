5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk, Lee Se Jin, & Kim Min Kyu to star in new mobile travel reality program

'Produce X 101's Lee Jin Hyuk, Lee Se Jin, and Kim Min Kyu - well-known among fans as the 'Friendshipz' crew - will be starring in their very own travel reality series!

Titled 'Friendshipz Insider Tour: Like It' and produced by KBS Media in partnership with KT, the three boys will be visiting various, top tourist spots all across Korea, making even more memories together as good friends. 

'Friendshipz Insider Tour: Like It' will premiere this coming March through KT's mobile app 'seezn'. 

wizone4life185 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I wonder why people always downvote Produce trainees/member-related articles. lol.

coco_puffs-700 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

x pawns x

