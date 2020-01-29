Jang Ki Yong, Jin Se Yeon, & Lee Soo Hyuk cast as leads of new KBS2 drama 'Born Again'

Actor Jang Ki Yong, actress Jin Se Yeon, and actor Lee Soo Hyuk will be working together for a brand new KBS2 Mon-Tues drama series coming this spring, titled 'Born Again'.

A mystery/romance genre, 'Born Again' will tell the story of two men and one woman whose fates are tightly intertwined, both in their past and present lives. The three stars will each take on two separate roles - their past lives, taking place in the 1980s, as well as their present lives. Viewers can look forward to a unique storytelling technique, switching back and forth between the past and the present each episode.

'Born Again' is expected to premiere some time in April of this year.

