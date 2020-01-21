'Produce x 101' vocal trainer Lee Suk Hoon talks about X1's disbandment

'Produce x 101' vocal trainer Lee Suk Hoon revealed his thoughts on X1's disbandment.



At the January 21st press conference for the upcoming musical 'The Man Who Laughs', 'Produce x 101' vocal trainer and SG Wannabe member Lee Suk Hoon was asked to talk about the project group's controversial disbandment.



He expressed, "I think it's a real shame. There's nothing I could do to help, so all I could do was watch. I was still angry over how it really didn't seem right. A person isn't an adult just because they're old."



As previously reported, the labels of the X1 members came to the decision to disband the project group, but the members themselves are promoting individually.