Personalized BTS microphones have been sold at auction for an exorbitant price.

Last month, BTS donated seven signed and custom made microphones that they used from their 'Love Yourself' Citi Field performance in New York City back on October 6, 2018, to the Recording Academy's non-profit charity, MusiCares. The microphones were auctioned and fetched a price of $83,200!

SOLD for $83,200! A group of seven custom Shure microphones from BTS (방탄소년단) used by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung kook. Sold today in our MusiCares®’ 30th Anniversary Person Of The Year Online Charity Auction. #JuliensAuctions #MusiCares #Auction #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uhMAX1AFjR — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 24, 2020

How would you feel if you won the microphones?