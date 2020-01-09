Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, & Byun Woo Seok confirmed as leads of tvN drama 'Record of Youth'

Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok have just been confirmed for tvN's upcoming romance drama, 'Record of Youth'!



According to insiders, the three stars have already begun preparing for their newest production by attending a meeting back on January 8. 'Record of Youth' is expected to tell the story of young professionals as they go through the trials of advancing in their careers, all the while faced with the challenges presented by their family backgrounds.

Male lead Park Bo Gum will take on the role of a model-turned-actor, Sa Hye Joon. A smart and keen young model, he's in the process of transitioning into the acting field but fails audition after audition, leading to a loss of self-confidence. Opposite him, Park So Dam plays the role of a makeup artist named Ahn Jung Ha. Bright and cheerful on the outside but lonely on the inside, Jung Ha takes out her stress and frustrations by fan-girling over idols.

Finally, rising star Byun Woo Seok plays the role of a model/actor Won Hae Hyo. Due to his wealthy family background, Hae Hyo has a path cut out for him but fails to make a big impact.

Meanwhile, 'Record of Youth' is written by Ha Myung Hee of 'Doctors' and 'Temperature of Love' and directed by Ahn Gil Ho of 'Memories of the Alhambra' and 'Forest of Secrets'. Are you looking forward to the new romance series?

