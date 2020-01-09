4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

TREASURE share friendly profile photos of their final 4 members Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, & Junghwan

TREASURE's latest 'Editorial vol.1' series is finally complete, with today's 4 members - DoyoungHaruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan!

As of January 10, all 12 members of YG Entertainment's upcoming new boy group TREASURE have unveiled their new, updated profile images, raising even more anticipation for their long-awaited debut. 

Made up of members Junkyu, Yoshi, Jihoon, HyunsukJaehyuk, MashihoAsahi, Bang Ye Dam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan from YGE's boy group survival series 'YG Treasure Box', TREASURE will be making their debut very soon, so be patient just a little longer!

