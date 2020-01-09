Kim Gu Ra & GREE launch their very own father-son YouTube channel, 'GreeGura'

TV personality Kim Gu Ra and his one-and-only son, rapper/musician GREE, have launched their very own father-son YouTube channel!

Simply called 'GreeGura', the YouTube channel just launched on January 10 and so far has one video - an introductory clip where Kim Gu Ra visits GREE's house for the first time in what Kim Gu Ra described as "a very very long time".

First, before getting started with their official introductions, Kim Gu Ra spends approximately 12 minutes looking around GREE's apartment and nagging his son like a true father - scolding him to throw away everything in the fridge, and then some. Then, the father and son sit down to reveal that they've decided to launch the YouTube channel due to the fact that they haven't been seeing each other much lately, and that through their 'GreeGura' series, they hoped to approach viewers with more everyday, parent-child topics.





Check out 'GreeGura's channel for yourself, above!