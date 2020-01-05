ONF tease instrumental release on YouTube

Boy group ONF released a motion teaser on their twitter account, teasing their fans an upcoming instrumental release on YouTube.

While the tweet's caption did not give much information on what songs will be released, fans are hyped up about it.



Fans expressed both excitement and shock below the tweet. Upon noticing that it's just a YouTube release, fans also expressed their hope that it can be released on other music platforms too, "Please sell the music too, I will purchase it ㅠㅠ", "Other than YouTube, please upload them to music streaming platforms too", "Being able to listen to the best instrumentals in the world, even if just on YouTube, is this a dream?..."

The group will be releasing this instrumental release on January 6, 6PM KST.