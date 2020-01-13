9

Posted by germainej

Oh My Girl's Jiho to go on hiatus due to health and anxiety issues

Oh My Girl's Jiho will be going on hiatus due to health and anxiety issues.

On January 13, WM Entertainment revealed Jiho has been suffering anxiety issues since last year, and she'll be taking a break from Oh My Girl promotions to focus on her health. The label stated:

"This is WM Entertainment.

We would like to share unfortunate news about Oh My Girl.

Since the second half of last year, Oh My Girl's Jiho has been visiting the hospital for treatment due to frequent deterioration in health and anxiety symptoms.

However, Jiho's anxiety symptoms have gotten worse recently, and she will not be able to participate in Oh My Girl promotions for the time being.

In order to prioritize Jiho's health, we decided that she should take a break for the time being.

We will do our best to pay attention to Jiho's condition and recovery, so that her absence from the group will not be long.

We ask that you continue to show Oh My Girl your warm love and support in the future.

Thank you."

nunyabsnss238 pts
54 minutes ago

Maybe this means the stigma of needing therapy and struggling with mental health is slowly fading away in SK? I hope so. Too many people have suffered in silence and pushed through the pain with a smile on their face because of that stigma. Too many people have been lost because of that. I hope she gets the help and support that she needs and gets to a good place.

2

Gotbangtann7200 pts
1 hour ago

I’m glad more people are opening up about having anxiety and taking needed breaks. Hoping she recovers soon💜

