Oh My Girl's Jiho to go on hiatus due to health and anxiety issues

Oh My Girl's Jiho will be going on hiatus due to health and anxiety issues.



On January 13, WM Entertainment revealed Jiho has been suffering anxiety issues since last year, and she'll be taking a break from Oh My Girl promotions to focus on her health. The label stated:





"This is WM Entertainment.



We would like to share unfortunate news about Oh My Girl.



Since the second half of last year, Oh My Girl's Jiho has been visiting the hospital for treatment due to frequent deterioration in health and anxiety symptoms.



However, Jiho's anxiety symptoms have gotten worse recently, and she will not be able to participate in Oh My Girl promotions for the time being.



In order to prioritize Jiho's health, we decided that she should take a break for the time being.



We will do our best to pay attention to Jiho's condition and recovery, so that her absence from the group will not be long.



We ask that you continue to show Oh My Girl your warm love and support in the future.



Thank you."