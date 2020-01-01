Model Han Hyun Min reveals what's on his list after turning 20 years old

Model Han Hyun Min revealed what's on his list after turning 20 years old, which makes him officially an adult in South Korea.



On the January 1st episode of 'Korean Foreigner', Han Hyun Min celebrated reaching adulthood, and he revealed what's at the top of his list to do. The model expressed, "I want to use a PC room for 24 hours straight." Host Kim Yong Man then commented, "The fact that you're going to a PC room first shows how young Han Hyun Min still is."



His older brother Jonathan also said, "I'm one year older, but I've been in high school so a lot of things were limited. All my friends my age have their licenses, and they're waiting to enjoy themselves and have fun. I have to hang out with Hyun Min now."





Happy birthday to Han Hyun Min!