LOOΠΔ's Olivia Hye is out to petrify with her vicious glare, in her latest individual '#' teaser image!

In this teaser image, Olivia Hye stuns with a chic ponytail look, dressed sharply in black. Meanwhile, LOOΠΔ's comeback with their 2nd mini album '#' is just two more weeks away, set for release on February 5 at 6 PM KST.





The group will be promoting with their title track, "So What".