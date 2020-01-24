Seventeen reveal jacket images for their 2nd Japanese single 'Fallin Flower'

Seventeen will be releasing their 2nd Japanese single album this April 1, 'Fallin Flower'!

The single album is set to contain a total of 3 tracks including title track "Fallin Flower", as well as the Japanese versions of "Good To Me" and "Smile Flower". The album will be released in a total of 5 unique versions including first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, first press limited edition C, a regular edition, and finally, a Carat edition.

Check out Seventeen's 5 unique jacket cover photos, below!