Korea's #1 mukbang BJ Banzz stirs up more controversy for deleting comments from his apology video

Mukbang YouTuber Banzz has stirred up more controversy for deleting comments from his apology video on YouTube.

Banzz was formerly charged for misleading advertising of diet products. He faced fines of up to $4,100 and recently uploaded an apology video in which he was seen tearing up.

However, Banzz has stirred up the ire of netizens by deleting comments. Many netizens have noted this fact, stating:

"Banzz. Why do you even open commenting if you're going to delete them?"

"Ah, he's deleting comments again. How are we supposed to take your apology seriously then?"

"Look at him deleting all negative comments lol."





What do you think of this issue? Check out Banzz's apology video below.