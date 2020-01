Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa garnered attention for their interest in baby clothes on the January 20th broadcast of 'You Are My Destiny'.

The couple was seen excitedly looking at baby clothes. Lee Sang Hwa, in particular, was seen cooing over the cuteness of the clothes. When asked about it on the show, Kangnam mysteriously avoided answering the question.



The couple met in 2018 while filming 'Laws of the Jungle' and got married in October of 2019.