Red Velvet's Joy says she's out of shape while walking up a hill in Spain for tvN's 'Cheap Tour'

Red Velvet's Joy appeared on the January 20th broadcast of tvN's 'Cheap Tour' where she was seen roaming the streets of Spain.

The popular idol star was seen having a hard time walking up a hill towards Zuheros castle and stated that her fitness was out of shape. Joy stated in an interview that she "gets sick every time I go on vacation. I get scared whenever I leave home."



Luckily, comedian Park Myung Soo was able to help her and helped Joy by letting her lean on his camera stick and encouraging her while walking up the hill. Although the two didn't know each other that well, Joy stated that she was grateful to Park Myung Soo for helping her during a rough time.



