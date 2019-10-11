Kangnam vows to become a gold medalist in marriage in a press interview before his wedding!

Singer Kangnam greeted media reporters and cameras in a press interview, right before his wedding ceremony!

After posing for the press with a big smile, a big "Hooray" gesture, and more, Kangnam stated, "I'm a little nervous. Thank you for coming. Today, I'm getting married. I'll do my best to live happily. I feel that I need to put in more effort, so I will live giving my best efforts each day. I'll give enough effort worthy of a gold medal, and we will try our best to live a happy life together."

When asked if he has seen the bride, speedskater Lee Sang Hwa, in her wedding dress, Kangnam responded with laughter, "Yes, we drove up together today. She looks very pretty. How should I put it, she looks like a fairy."



Next, Kangnam shared that the congratulatory song and singer will be kept secret before the wedding. He also answered that he did not know who would be receiving Lee Sang Hwa's bouquet, but that the women probably had it figured out by now.



Finally, Kangnam revealed a bit of the couple's plans in the near future, with, "Sang Hwa mostly devoted her life to her sport up until now, so for the next 1~2 years, we plan on enjoying our newlywed life, traveling and such."

Meanwhile, veteran singer Tae Jin Ah will be MC-ing the wedding ceremony, well-known as Kangnam's "father" when it comes to music. Once again, congratulations to the couple!

