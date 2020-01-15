Kang Daniel to launch his first collaboration product with 'PUMA' this week, 'RS-X Cube'

This week on January 17, 'PUMA Korea' will be launching their first official collaboration product with their 2020 endorsement model Kang Daniel - the 'RS-X Cube'.

A branch of 'PUMA's well-known 'RS (Running System)' shoe line, the upcoming 'RS-X Cube' boasts a basic, minimal design befitting for both male and female runners. The shoes will come in two colors - ivory + blue and ivory + pink.



In light of the 'RS-X Cube's launch this week, 'PUMA Korea' will also be hosting a special event called 'Kang Daniel Cube Room' from January 17-29 in Seoul, and from February 1-14 in Busan. The 'Cube Room' is set to feature special, behind-the-scenes footage from Kang Daniel's first 'PUMA' collaboration, as well as exclusive goods.

Check out previews of Kang Daniel x 'PUMA's 'RS-X Cube', below!