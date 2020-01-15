Actress Kim Tae Hee opens her very own Instagram account

On January 15, actress Kim Tae Hee launched her very own, personal Instagram account, as she prepares for her full return to promotions!

For her first and only post so far on her Instagram, Kim Tae Hee shared loving photos of a coffee and snack cart sent to the set of her upcoming drama 'Hi Bye, Mama!' from her good friend Honey Lee. Kim Tae Hee wrote, "Honey, who cheered me on with the incredibly delicious snack cart on the first day of set filming. Thanks to you, I fought through the cold and the drowsiness and filming with strength. Thank you so much~~^^!!"

Kim Tae Hee and Honey Lee are well-known college friends, as fellow alums of Seoul University. Meanwhile, Kim Tae Hee will be returning with her first drama production in approximately 5 years, through tvN's 'Hi Bye Mama', premiering next month.