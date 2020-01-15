Model Kim Jin Kyung & musician Crucial Star break up after 2 years of dating

According to an exclusive report on January 16, model Kim Jin Kyung and singer/rapper Crucial Star have decided to break up after approximately 2 years of dating.

One insider told media outlet 'Ilgan Sport', "After maintaining a good relationship for nearly 2 years, the stars decided to part ways recently, remaining close sunbae-hoobaes."

Kim Jin Kyung and Crucial Star previously went public with their relationship in early 2019, where they admitted that they've been dating for a year at the time. Kim Jin Kyung and Crucial Star are both expected to continue their activities in their respective fields in 2020.

