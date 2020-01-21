K-ARMYs share their reviews of BTS's 'Starbucks' collaboration goods + menus

K-ARMYs are loving 'Starbucks Korea's 'Be The Brightest Star' campaign in partnership with BTS!

Immediately after the campaign's launch, K-ARMYs headed to 'Starbucks' stores bright and early to get their hands on the collaboration goods which included beverage glasses, mugs, pouches, a keychain, as well as specialized menu items. Check out some of their reviews and reactions as well as photos of the goods they bought, below!

"The holographic glass is crazy cute!! I'm in love with it TT."

"They key chain is so cute I think I could fly, I'm so happy!"

"They're all gone TT. In my neighborhood they only have a few cups left; I didn't even get a physical look at the pouches or keychains..."

"Everything is so pretty! I got there a little late so I managed to grab everything but the tassel key chain TT. I looked around all of the nearby stores but they were out TT."





"I managed to snag the last tassel key chain that was there for display! It's soooooo pretty TT."

They're a little pricey but it's all sooooooo gorgeous!"

"I wanted the glasses too but I knew 100% that I would just ruin them at home so I bought the pouches and the key chain. Literally no regrets about lining up early, it's worth it!"

"I like the laptop pouch because the inside is done really well too."

"Basically we all went in thinking, 'I'm just gonna buy this one thing' and then swept up the whole collection TT."

"Everything was just so high quality I ended up sweeping the whole collection TT. Spent so much but I'm happy!"

"I bought the tassel key chain hehe. Even my co-worker says it's pretty enough that she wanted to buy it."

"I'm not gonna lie, I literally wasn't thinking about buying any of them until this morning but as soon as I saw them with my own eyes I had to buy them all. The glasses took my breath away."

"The mug is super super cute in real life. I admit they're pretty expensive."

"The glasses are the prettiest in my opinion. It's a little heavy but it's just too precious."

Who else is dying to get your hands on some of these amazing collaboration goods?