Inner Circles demand more promotions for WINNER with an LED truck stationed outside YGE building

Fans of WINNER, also known as Inner Circle, have decided to demand more activities and promotions for the boy group this year, in light of the members' mandatory military enlistment deadlines coming up soon.

In order to demand tangible action from YG Entertainment regarding their demands, Inner Circles have decided to send an LED truck circling around YG Entertainment's office building. The LED truck will be displaying Inner Circles' various demands, which include: more activities via WINNER's official YouTube, WINNER's promised group reality show, WINNER's full comeback and active promotions before the members' mandatory enlistment, assurance of WINNER's solo promotions through various fields during the group's hiatus, legal action against malicious commenters, and finally, more efficient communication and feedback for fans.

Meanwhile, WINNER members Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon will have to enlist for their mandatory military duties by the end of 2020. Do you agree with the demands of Korean Inner Circles?

This is explanation about using the LED truck.

Thx your interest.#위너 #WINNER#강승윤 #김진우 #송민호 #이승훈 pic.twitter.com/5PoCgl7djG — 위너써클 | WINNER CIRCLE (@20131025com) January 28, 2020