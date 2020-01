JR was voted the #1 on the poll on which celebrity looked more like a cartoon character.

ExcitingDC ran the poll from January 5th to the 11th, and JR dominated the poll with 63% of the votes. For the words netizens chose to describe JR, 'cute' ranked #1 with 63%, followed by 'excellent' and 'bewitching'. Other stars ranked include Han Ji Min at 2nd place with 4.7% of the votes, and Ha Yeon Soo at 3rd with 3.1%.

Do you agree with the votes?