ITZY has revealed that they have already finished filming their comeback music video!

On January 27, the girls participated in an interview for the 'The BUILD Series' in New York City and Lia mentioned that the group is gearing up for a comeback! She stated that before ITZY came to the United States for their tour, they completed filming for their music video.

lia saying that they've already filmed their comeback video pic.twitter.com/PrTWhZF80i — itzy pics (@archiveitzy) January 27, 2020

Check out the full interview below!