B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon & Song Yoo Bin continue on each other's trail in 'My Angel' teaser

Rookie vocal duo B.O.Y has unveiled their first teaser (yesterday's clip was a trailer) for their upcoming title track "My Angel", hinting at a dramatic search to find each other.

B.O.Y will be promoting with not one but two title track from their 1st mini-album, 'Phase One: You' - "My Angel" and "Clock Hand". In the teaser film for "My Angel", B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin finally end up facing each other.

Look forward to B.O.Y's full 1st mini album release, coming this January 7 at 6 PM KST.