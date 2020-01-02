4

2

Teaser
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon & Song Yoo Bin continue on each other's trail in 'My Angel' teaser

AKP STAFF

Rookie vocal duo B.O.Y has unveiled their first teaser (yesterday's clip was a trailer) for their upcoming title track "My Angel", hinting at a dramatic search to find each other.

B.O.Y will be promoting with not one but two title track from their 1st mini-album, 'Phase One: You' - "My Angel" and "Clock Hand". In the teaser film for "My Angel", B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin finally end up facing each other.

Look forward to B.O.Y's full 1st mini album release, coming this January 7 at 6 PM KST.

  1. B.O.Y
0 349 Share 67% Upvoted
misc.
New idol band 2Z confirms debut date
52 minutes ago   0   1,665
2PM, Jun.K
2PM's Jun.K to discharge from the military today
7 hours ago   11   14,669

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND