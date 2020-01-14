11

Hyun Bin's label issues warning against false rumors & malicious content

On January 14, Hyun Bin management label VAST Entertainment released a stern warning against false rumors and malicious posts involving their artist. 

The label stated, "We are currently in the process of collecting various pieces of evidence regarding numerous false rumors and malicious posts, in order to protect our artists' rights and characters. We ask for the fans' continued cooperation, by immediately reporting any cases of malicious activity you see on the web."

Meanwhile last week, Hyun Bin became involved in his third dating scandal as well as marriage rumors with his co-star Son Ye Jin

