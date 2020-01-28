HOTSHOT's Junhyuk dedicates handwritten letter to fans as he enlists in the military

On January 28, HOTSHOT label Star Crew ENT revealed via the group's official fan cafe that leader Junhyuk will be reporting in for his basic military training on this day.

The label relayed, "HOTSHOT's leader Junhyuk will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on January 28, 2020. Due to Junhyuk's wishes to enlist quietly after saying farewell to his family, the time and location of his enlistment will be kept private. As a result, we ask for fans' understanding that there will be no particular event prepared to bid him farewell."

Junhyuk also relayed a handwritten letter to fans through his label, which you can find below. Best of luck to him during his mandatory military service.

