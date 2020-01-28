Seo Kang Jun x Park Min Young's 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' releases new character poster + quiet teaser

JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues romance drama 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' has revealed a new, heart-fluttering set of character posters, as well as a quiet teaser clip narrated by Park Min Young!



Set to premiere this February 24 at 9:30 PM KST, 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' tells the warm romance story between a woman who returns to her hometown after growing weary of the ruthless city life, and her reunion with a high school classmate, who now owns a private book shop.

In the drama's latest character posters (two posters put together makes one, as seen above), lead actors Seo Kang Jun and Park Min Young hint at an emotional, wintry romance, casting faraway glances somewhere in the distance. Seo Kang Jun takes on the role of a gentle book shop owner Eun Seob, while Park Min Young plays the role of a lonely, weary city woman, Hae Won.



Catch a glimpse of Park Min Young in her role as Hae Won in teaser #2 for 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day', below!



