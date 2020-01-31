51

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

Hong Jin Young donates 5000 masks in midst of Coronavirus emergency

AKP STAFF

Hong Jin Young has donated over 5000 masks in midst of the Coronavirus emergency.

On January 31, reports revealed the singer had donated the masks to the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan of Chungnam and the Community Chest of Korea in Incheon of Seoul. The masks will be handed out to medical personnel as well as Korean residents who arrived home today after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The masks are from the Hongmade brand, which Hong Jin Young herself promotes as an endorsement model. She expressed, "As the Coronavirus spreads, I decided to donate masks in the small hope that there are no more sufferers. I hope that many people participate in efforts to wear masks and wash your hands to minimize harm as much as possible."  

In related news, the Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization as the outbreak continues to spread outside of China. 

  1. Hong Jin Young
3 2,259 Share 93% Upvoted

3

Itismoot29 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

She has a very good heart.

Share

0

pink_oracle4,322 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

Could you please send some to China, the government there aren't supplying them to their own citizens and it's really hard for them to get masks right now.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACK6IX
BLACK6IX tease comeback with 'Nice to Meet You'
18 hours ago   10   1,804

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND