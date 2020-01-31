Hong Jin Young donates 5000 masks in midst of Coronavirus emergency

Hong Jin Young has donated over 5000 masks in midst of the Coronavirus emergency.



On January 31, reports revealed the singer had donated the masks to the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan of Chungnam and the Community Chest of Korea in Incheon of Seoul. The masks will be handed out to medical personnel as well as Korean residents who arrived home today after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak.



The masks are from the Hongmade brand, which Hong Jin Young herself promotes as an endorsement model. She expressed, "As the Coronavirus spreads, I decided to donate masks in the small hope that there are no more sufferers. I hope that many people participate in efforts to wear masks and wash your hands to minimize harm as much as possible."



In related news, the Coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization as the outbreak continues to spread outside of China.