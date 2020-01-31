37

Super Junior take you behind the scenes of '2YA2YAO!' MV

Super Junior have released the behind-the-scenes of their "2YA2YAO!" music video.

The making-of above reveals clips of Super Junior's choreography and moments with the members between takes. From Siwon's explanation of the black horse in their MV and Yesung's hopes for 2020, they each have a small message they want to give fans.

Watch Super Junior's "2YA2YAO!" making-of above and the MV here if you missed it. 

