Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Henry addresses rumors that he's leaving 'I Live Alone', panelists jokingly say P.O should replace him

Henry addressed the rumors that he would be leaving 'I Live Alone' on the January 17th broadcast of the show. 

The panelists started teasing Henry, saying that they heard rumors that he would be leaving the show after being spotted hanging out at the waiting room for the 'Unni's Salon' cast members at the 2019 MBC Entertainment Awards Ceremony.

Kian84 jokingly stated that Henry would have to leave the program if he ever became a guest on the other show, and the panelists continued to tease him by stating that they would replace him with none other than Block B's P.O! Henry eventually showed off his love for the program by showing off his beatboxing and dance skills. 

Netizens have been laughing at this segment and insisting that Henry stay on the cast, saying: 

"Henry must not leave the show! Remember this member."

"It's so much fun teasing Henry. He's so cute!"

"How is he good at everything? He's really good at beatboxing." 


Would you be sad if Henry left the show?

