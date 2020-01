Red Velvet's Joy became the manager and VJ for the Handsome Tigers basketball team!

The new SBS show, which is also called 'Handsome Tigers', is a basketball entertainment show that has celebrities such as Cha Eun Woo, Seo Jang Hoon, and more on the cast! During the January 17 episode, Joy became a manager and VJ for the team and showed off her gorgeous smile as she took care of her team!

Check out the clips below.