Han Ye Seul makes headlines for her hybrid punk look at '34th Golden Disc Awards'

Actress Han Ye Seul stunned netizens with her unconventional fashion choice.

At the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 2), Han Ye Seul appeared on stage donning a floral dress with piercings such as a silver nose ring and heavy smoky makeup. By mixing two different styles together, Han Ye Seul perfected a refined punk look that made headlines for once again effortlessly displaying a chic and youthful image.

Although this style was met with a few dislikes, most netizens applauded Han Ye Seul for diversifying the feminine image.

한예슬 셉텀 피어싱.... 아 저 진짜 죽어요............... pic.twitter.com/oEZwYpOcDU — 테크노보살 (@technobosal) January 5, 2020

What do you think of Han Ye Seul's look? Check out some more images below!



