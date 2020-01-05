3

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Han Ye Seul makes headlines for her hybrid punk look at '34th Golden Disc Awards'

Actress Han Ye Seul stunned netizens with her unconventional fashion choice.

At the '34th Golden Disc Awards' (Day 2), Han Ye Seul appeared on stage donning a floral dress with piercings such as a silver nose ring and heavy smoky makeup. By mixing two different styles together, Han Ye Seul perfected a refined punk look that made headlines for once again effortlessly displaying a chic and youthful image.

Although this style was met with a few dislikes, most netizens applauded Han Ye Seul for diversifying the feminine image. 

What do you think of Han Ye Seul's look? Check out some more images below!

3

homoschmexical294 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago

clothes, piercings, and tatts are a form of expression not always attributed to fashion trends. didn't know a septum piercing was considered punk.

Dumbuya_Isatou988 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Well it's little too much with that nose ring ...in my opinion I wish that nose ring wasn't part of the fashion...the rest are okay..with that smokey eye I Love it...no hating

