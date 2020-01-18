Dream Note member goes viral for her likeness to Wendy + Irene

A member of rookie girl group Dream Note is going viral, as netizens are calling her a fusion of Red Velvet members Wendy and Irene!

It all started with Dream Note's recent random play dance video via 1TheK's official YouTube channel, where the rookie girl group covered K-Pop hits by Girls' Generation, MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE, and of course, Red Velvet!

The Dream Note member in question is none other than member You-I, who recently went blonde for the group's comeback with title track "Wish". Even by the random play dance thumbnail (above), you can tell what netizens mean by "Wendy + Irene"!

Overall, it seems that You-I's resemblance to both Wendy and Irene are most notable when she's performing!

YOUI LITERALLY HAS WENDY’S FACIAL FEATURES BUT IRENE’S FACIAL EXPRESSIONS



WENRENE’S DAUGHTER HELLO?!?!?!

pic.twitter.com/O8X6HWi6rP — iza 💙 (@rvjoohyunnie) January 18, 2020

If Irene and Wendy have a childpic.twitter.com/vIG2rOwtHA — it's alright | #GetWellSoonWendy 💙 (@wenderpul) January 18, 2020

Netizens said, "Oh I'd say she's like Wendy 7, Irene 3", "The thumbnail is the most similar, in the clip it's just glimpses here and there", "Yeah there's a little bit of Wendy, a little bit of Irene there!", "She looks a little bit like Yulhee too", "Maybe it's the makeup?", "It was that day that she had that particular vibe, but her other pictures don't really remind me of Wendy or Irene", etc.

What do you think?