Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GFriend glow by the train tracks in 'Labyrinth' concept photos

GFriend has revealed a batch of new concept photos for their comeback.

On January 27, Source Music uploaded a total of 27 new photos: three individual shots per member, six unit shots, and three group photos. 

As the new album is called 'Labyrinth', with the title song "Crossroads", the visual concept for the comeback consists of outdoor railways and forked roads. Since the acquisition of Source Music by Big Hit Entertainment, fans have expressed excitement towards a possible change in GFriend's production style. 

What do you think of the new concept? Stay tuned for the official comeback of GFriend on February 3!

Dumbuya_Isatou1,322 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They're so pretty..on the 3rd Feb is going to be my birthday and will have the best gift from Gfriend

MimooooOO42 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

So nice!!!

