Gary to join 'Superman Is Back' with his son!

On January 7, KBS2's 'Superman Is Back' officially confirmed to media outlets that rapper and Leessang member Gary will be joining the program with his son!

Previously, Gary decided to take a hiatus from broadcast activities in 2016. In April of 2017, the star announced his marriage, and afterward focussed on his life with his family, including his son Kang Ha Oh.



Gary's son Kang Ha Oh is 2 years and 2 months old, and is a lover of music, singing, and playing various instruments, much like his dad. 'Superman' fans can look forward to the cute antics between a free-spirited father and a free-spirited child when Gary joins the cast, some time soon!

