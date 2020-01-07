5

1

Posted by beansss

Gary to join 'Superman Is Back' with his son!

AKP STAFF

On January 7, KBS2's 'Superman Is Back' officially confirmed to media outlets that rapper and Leessang member Gary will be joining the program with his son!

Previously, Gary decided to take a hiatus from broadcast activities in 2016. In April of 2017, the star announced his marriage, and afterward focussed on his life with his family, including his son Kang Ha Oh

Gary's son Kang Ha Oh is 2 years and 2 months old, and is a lover of music, singing, and playing various instruments, much like his dad. 'Superman' fans can look forward to the cute antics between a free-spirited father and a free-spirited child when Gary joins the cast, some time soon!

baechufan38 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Gary!! It’s good to see him back :)

0

SimplyKlover888167 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Yayy! Gary is back 😍

