Watch the preview for Gary and son Haoh's first appearance on 'Superman Is Back' this weekend!

Viewers can finally look forward to the addition of a brand new family to KBS2's 'Superman Is Back' this coming weekend!

After the January 26 broadcast of 'Superman Is Back' aired yesterday, the show shared a preview of the newest 'Superman' coming to greet viewers soon - rapper/musician Gary!

Gary will be introducing his son Haoh, 26-months old, for the first time ever on broadcast, also greeting viewers for the first time since 2016 himself. In the preview above, you can see Haoh filled with curiosity and wonder at the presence of so many cameramen hidden in his home!

Make sure to catch Gary and his son Haoh's first appearance on 'Superman Is Back', airing this February 2 at 9:15 PM KST!

